South Korea: Samsung Biologics Wins Case Against Accounting Fraud Allegations

August 14, 2024_ Samsung Biologics has won a first-instance victory in its administrative case against the Financial Supervisory Commission’s accounting fraud penalties. After six years, the company has finally cleared its name from allegations of inflating its corporate value through irregular accounting practices. The Seoul Administrative Court has annulled all of the penalties imposed by the commission, which included dismissal of executives and a fine of 8 billion won. This ruling follows an earlier not guilty verdict for Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on similar accounting fraud charges. The news was reported by 매일경제. Samsung Biologics is a leading South Korean biotechnology company that specializes in the production of biological drugs.