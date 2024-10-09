Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Samsung Electronics Expects Disappointing Third-Quarter Profit

October 8, 2024_ Samsung Electronics announced that its operating profit for the third quarter of this year will be lower than market expectations,...

South Korea: Samsung Electronics Expects Disappointing Third-Quarter Profit
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

October 8, 2024_ Samsung Electronics announced that its operating profit for the third quarter of this year will be lower than market expectations, due to weak demand for smartphone chips and one-time costs. The expected operating profit is 9.1 trillion won (about $6.76 billion), well below analysts' estimate of 10.77 trillion won. Samsung Vice President Jun Young-hyun publicly apologized to investors and employees, calling the situation a

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Samsung Electronics announced trillion won lower than market expectations Samsung
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza