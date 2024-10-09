South Korea: Samsung Electronics Expects Disappointing Third-Quarter Profit

October 8, 2024_ Samsung Electronics announced that its operating profit for the third quarter of this year will be lower than market expectations,...

October 8, 2024_ Samsung Electronics announced that its operating profit for the third quarter of this year will be lower than market expectations, due to weak demand for smartphone chips and one-time costs. The expected operating profit is 9.1 trillion won (about $6.76 billion), well below analysts' estimate of 10.77 trillion won. Samsung Vice President Jun Young-hyun publicly apologized to investors and employees, calling the situation a