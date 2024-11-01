Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Samsung Electronics' Q3 Results Miss Expectations

October 31, 2024_ Samsung Electronics reported operating profit of 3.9 trillion won in the third quarter of 2024, lower than market expectations. The...

South Korea: Samsung Electronics' Q3 Results Miss Expectations
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Samsung Electronics reported operating profit of 3.9 trillion won in the third quarter of 2024, lower than market expectations. The semiconductor segment, which includes the Device Solutions (DS) division, saw operating profit of around 3.86 trillion won, even as the memory business came in at nearly 7 trillion won. However, the results were impacted by a sharp increase in costs and rivalry with SK Hynix, which reported a profit of 7.3 trillion won. The company announced a strategic shift, focusing on investments in advanced chips such as HBM, while semiconductor production declined for the first time in 14 months, 매일경제 reported. Samsung Electronics, headquartered in Suwon, is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and plays a crucial role in the South Korean economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
won memory business came trillion won as HBM
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza