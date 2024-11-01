South Korea: Samsung Electronics' Q3 Results Miss Expectations

October 31, 2024_ Samsung Electronics reported operating profit of 3.9 trillion won in the third quarter of 2024, lower than market expectations. The semiconductor segment, which includes the Device Solutions (DS) division, saw operating profit of around 3.86 trillion won, even as the memory business came in at nearly 7 trillion won. However, the results were impacted by a sharp increase in costs and rivalry with SK Hynix, which reported a profit of 7.3 trillion won. The company announced a strategic shift, focusing on investments in advanced chips such as HBM, while semiconductor production declined for the first time in 14 months, 매일경제 reported. Samsung Electronics, headquartered in Suwon, is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and plays a crucial role in the South Korean economy.