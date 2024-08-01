South Korea: Samsung Electronics regains world leadership in semiconductor sales

July 31, 2024_ Samsung Electronics has regained its title as the world leader in semiconductor sales, overtaking TSMC, a Taiwanese contract manufacturing company, after eight quarters. In the second quarter of 2024, Samsung reported revenue of 74.1 trillion won and operating profit of 10.4 trillion won, an increase of 23.4% and 1462.3% respectively compared to the previous year . The semiconductor business, particularly its Device Solutions (DS) division, drove this growth, with sales surpassing those of TSMC for the first time in eight quarters. The source of this information is 동아일보. The outlook for the second half of the year is positive, thanks to continued demand for high-performance memory, such as HBM and eSSD, which is expected to increase significantly.