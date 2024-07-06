Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Samsung posts surprising profit boost thanks to AI chips

July 5, 2024_ Samsung Electronics announced a surprising result for the second quarter of 2024, with an operating profit of 10.4 trillion won, thanks...

South Korea: Samsung posts surprising profit boost thanks to AI chips
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ Samsung Electronics announced a surprising result for the second quarter of 2024, with an operating profit of 10.4 trillion won, thanks to strong demand and rising prices of artificial intelligence (AI) memory chips ). Sales reached 74 trillion won, an increase of 23.3% compared to the same period last year, while operating profit increased by 1452.2%. This result far exceeds analysts' forecasts, which estimated operating profit of around 8.3 trillion won. Samsung's Device Solutions (DS) division, which deals with semiconductors, contributed about 60% of total operating profit. 매일경제 reports it. The outlook for the second half of the year remains positive, with further growth expected for DRAM and NAND chip prices.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Samsung Electronics announced memory chips trillion won Samsung
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza