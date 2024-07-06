South Korea: Samsung posts surprising profit boost thanks to AI chips

July 5, 2024_ Samsung Electronics announced a surprising result for the second quarter of 2024, with an operating profit of 10.4 trillion won, thanks to strong demand and rising prices of artificial intelligence (AI) memory chips ). Sales reached 74 trillion won, an increase of 23.3% compared to the same period last year, while operating profit increased by 1452.2%. This result far exceeds analysts' forecasts, which estimated operating profit of around 8.3 trillion won. Samsung's Device Solutions (DS) division, which deals with semiconductors, contributed about 60% of total operating profit. 매일경제 reports it. The outlook for the second half of the year remains positive, with further growth expected for DRAM and NAND chip prices.