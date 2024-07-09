Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Samsung signs agreement with Saudi Arabia for the supply of components for electric vehicles

09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
July 9, 2024_ Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia to supply components for electric vehicles. The contract, worth 4 trillion won per year, strengthens economic cooperation between the two countries. The agreement involves the supply of advanced components for electric vehicles, contributing to the growth of the sustainable automotive sector. This agreement is seen as a significant step towards expanding bilateral economic relations. This was reported by the news site 매일경제. Samsung Electronics is a major South Korean conglomerate, known for its leadership in the technology sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Samsung This agreement agreement consenso
