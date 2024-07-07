Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Santa Maria Novella conquers young people in the cafés of Seoul

July 6, 2024_ Niche Italian brand Santa Maria Novella has launched a series of pop-up events in popular cafes in Seoul, attracting the attention of...

07 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ Niche Italian brand Santa Maria Novella has launched a series of pop-up events in popular cafes in Seoul, attracting the attention of young consumers. Products, including perfumes, lotions and diffusers, are on display and available to try on site. The initiative, organized by Shinsegae International, aims to satisfy the growing demand for niche perfumes among young South Koreans. During the event, customers can also enjoy desserts and drinks inspired by the Italian brand's products. This is reported by etoday.co.kr. The collaboration reflects the tendency of young people to seek unique and high-quality products, despite the unfavorable economic context.

