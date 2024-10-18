Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Scientific collaboration between Italy and South Korea for the future of research
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ South Korea and Italy are strengthening their scientific cooperation, with a focus on how the two nations can complement each other in their respective research fields. While Italy is known for its achievements in basic research, South Korea has invested significantly in research and development, becoming a leader in advanced technologies. Recently, an agreement was signed between the University of Turin and the South Korean Institute of Basic Science, covering various scientific fields. This synergy could lead to significant results, with the hope that both nations can learn from each other to achieve success in their respective fields. The news was reported by daum.net. The collaboration between Italy and South Korea represents a unique opportunity to join forces and promote scientific innovation globally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
collaboration between Italy Italia Scientific collaboration between can
