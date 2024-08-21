Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Sejong Implements Safety Measures to Prevent Fires in EVs

August 21, 2024_ Sejong City is adopting a safety management system to address fire risks associated with the increase in electric vehicles.

South Korea: Sejong Implements Safety Measures to Prevent Fires in EVs
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Sejong City is adopting a safety management system to address fire risks associated with the increase in electric vehicles. Currently, 4,903 electric vehicles are registered in the city, accounting for 2.6% of the total, with charging station coverage of 98%. In the past five years, there have been four fires, mostly in underground parking lots of residential buildings, but no serious damage was caused due to timely interventions. Local authorities are planning comprehensive inspections and recommending that underground charging stations be relocated to higher levels by October. The news was reported by 경향신문. Sejong is a city in South Korea, known for being an administrative center and for its growing population of electric vehicles.

