Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Seoul begins plan to bury city railways

October 23, 2024_ Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon unveiled an ambitious plan to convert elevated railways into underground railways at a press conference held...

South Korea: Seoul begins plan to bury city railways
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon unveiled an ambitious plan to convert elevated railways into underground railways at a press conference held at Seoul City Hall. The project calls for converting approximately 94 percent of the city's elevated railway lines, totaling approximately 68 kilometers, to underground. The areas targeted include major stations such as Seoul Station, Yongsan Station, and Yeongdeungpo Station, helping to improve the city's aesthetics and quality of life. The news was reported by 매일경제. This integrated development plan aims to reduce traffic and create more usable public spaces, reflecting the city's commitment to a more sustainable urban environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at Seoul City Hall railways at at press conference held
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza