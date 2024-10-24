South Korea: Seoul begins plan to bury city railways

October 23, 2024_ Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon unveiled an ambitious plan to convert elevated railways into underground railways at a press conference held at Seoul City Hall. The project calls for converting approximately 94 percent of the city's elevated railway lines, totaling approximately 68 kilometers, to underground. The areas targeted include major stations such as Seoul Station, Yongsan Station, and Yeongdeungpo Station, helping to improve the city's aesthetics and quality of life. The news was reported by 매일경제. This integrated development plan aims to reduce traffic and create more usable public spaces, reflecting the city's commitment to a more sustainable urban environment.