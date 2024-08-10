South Korea: Seoul considers deal zones to stabilize real estate prices

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 10, 2024_ Seoul City is considering designating Gangnam, Seocho, and Yongsan districts as authorized transaction areas to stabilize real estate prices. Mayor Oh Se-hoon said that areas with a solid foundation could also be included in the measure. The designation as an authorized transaction area would entail restrictions on real estate transactions, aiming to curb price increases and promote housing market stability. This move is part of a broader plan to address challenges in Seoul's real estate market, 매일경제 reported. Seoul City, the capital of South Korea, is known for its high housing costs and growing demand for housing.

