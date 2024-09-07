Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
South Korea: Seoul Fashion Week celebrates fashion and alliance with Italy

06 September 2024_ Seoul Fashion Week, taking place from 3 to 7 September 2024, showcases the best of Korean fashion and promotes an important...

South Korea: Seoul Fashion Week celebrates fashion and alliance with Italy
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Seoul Fashion Week, taking place from 3 to 7 September 2024, showcases the best of Korean fashion and promotes an important cultural collaboration with Italy. This year, the event focuses on sustainable fashion and features 95 brands, including Italian brand Noskra, which integrates the latest Korean trends into its collections. An innovative event, 'Milan Loves Seoul', debuted in Milan and is now taking place in Seoul, with an exclusive exhibition uniting designers from both countries. The news is reported by arirang.com, highlighting how fashion can act as a bridge between different cultures. Seoul Fashion Week demonstrates how creativity can unite Korea and Italy, providing networking opportunities between designers and markets.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
