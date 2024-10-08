South Korea: Seoul leads the economy with 53% of GDP and 59% of jobs

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 7, 2024_ South Korea stands out for its heavy dependence on Seoul, which in 2022 generated 52.5% of the country's GDP and created 58.5% of jobs. This data places it first among the seven countries of the 30-50 club, a group of developed nations with a per capita income of more than $30,000. The concentration of the population in the capital and surrounding areas, such as Incheon and Gyeonggi, reaches 50.5%, surpassing other countries such as Japan and France. Congressman Kwon Young-jin warned that this economic disparity could harm rural areas and the country's economy. The news was reported by The Korea Times. Kwon urged the government to take measures to promote more balanced growth, to avoid the risk of further depopulation of non-metropolitan regions.

