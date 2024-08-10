Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Seoul limits electric car charging to prevent fires

10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 9, 2024_ The city of Seoul has announced that starting from the end of September, only electric cars with a charge of less than 90% will be allowed to access underground parking lots of residential buildings. The measure was introduced to address growing concerns about fire risks associated with electric cars, particularly due to overcharging of batteries. In addition, Seoul will work with electric car manufacturers to issue a 'charging limitation' certificate to certify compliance with this limit. The news was reported by 매일경제, highlighting how the move could help reduce conflicts between residents concerned about safety. The city also plans to limit charging in public parking lots to a maximum of 80% to ensure greater safety.

