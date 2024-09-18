South Korea: Seoul Real Estate Transactions to See Record Increase in 2024

September 17, 2024_ Seoul's real estate market has seen a significant increase in luxury apartment transactions, with sales over 100 billion won increasing threefold from the previous year. In 2024, 14 transactions of apartments over 100 billion won were recorded, compared to 5 last year. In addition, the total value of Seoul's real estate market has increased by more than 35 trillion won, reaching a total of 1,189 trillion won. The source of this information is 매일경제. This growth trend is especially evident in Hanam-dong, Yongsan, where the highest prices for real estate transactions were recorded.