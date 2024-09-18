Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Seoul Real Estate Transactions to See Record Increase in 2024

September 17, 2024_ Seoul's real estate market has seen a significant increase in luxury apartment transactions, with sales over 100 billion won...

South Korea: Seoul Real Estate Transactions to See Record Increase in 2024
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ Seoul's real estate market has seen a significant increase in luxury apartment transactions, with sales over 100 billion won increasing threefold from the previous year. In 2024, 14 transactions of apartments over 100 billion won were recorded, compared to 5 last year. In addition, the total value of Seoul's real estate market has increased by more than 35 trillion won, reaching a total of 1,189 trillion won. The source of this information is 매일경제. This growth trend is especially evident in Hanam-dong, Yongsan, where the highest prices for real estate transactions were recorded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
real estate won This growth trend Seoul's real estate
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza