Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
South Korea: Seoul, Washington hold '2+2' meetings to address tensions with North Korea

October 28, 2024_ South Korea and the United States are set to hold '2+2' talks between their foreign and defense ministers this week, in response to...

South Korea: Seoul, Washington hold '2+2' meetings to address tensions with North Korea
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ South Korea and the United States are set to hold '2+2' talks between their foreign and defense ministers this week, in response to rising tensions over North Korea's troop deployment in Russia. The meetings will take place on Thursday in Washington and will involve South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, along with their American counterparts Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin. The talks are aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries amid growing concerns over North Korea's military activities, The Korea Times reported. Tensions in the region are being heightened by the possibility that North Korean troops may be deployed in the conflict in Ukraine, a topic of great geopolitical importance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
North Korea's military activities North Korea's troop deployment aimed at strengthening defense Minister
