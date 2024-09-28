South Korea: Seoul's 'Lumière' celebrates World Coffee Day with Italian brand illy

September 27, 2024_ 'Lumière', the bar located on the fourth floor of 'Le Méridien Seoul Myeongdong', celebrates World Coffee Day with a special partnership with the Italian brand illycaffe. From October 1 to 31, 2024, the bar will offer an exclusive 'Espresso Pairing Set', made with 100% high-quality Arabica beans, which represents a sensory journey through coffee culture. The set includes different tasting experiences, such as coffee shots accompanied by desserts, to enhance the unique flavors of Italian coffee. The news is reported by cooknchefnews.com. This initiative not only celebrates the tradition of Italian coffee, but also offers visitors to Seoul a unique opportunity to savor the excellence of Italian coffee in an international context.