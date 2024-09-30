Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Seoul's Real Estate Market Shows Signs of Slowdown

September 30, 2024_ Seoul's real estate market has slowed significantly after a busy summer, with fewer transactions and lower apartment price growth...

30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 30, 2024_ Seoul's real estate market has slowed significantly after a busy summer, with fewer transactions and lower apartment price growth rates. Bank lending restrictions have contributed to this, leading investors to adopt a wait-and-see attitude. Expectations that the Bank of Korea may lower interest rates in October are attracting the attention of industry players. According to data from the Korean Real Estate Agency, apartment prices in Seoul increased 0.83% in August, but September growth is expected to be lower. The news was reported by 아주경제. Experts warn that any rate cuts could positively impact the market, but there are also concerns about the effectiveness of such measures in an environment of already high interest rates.

