South Korea: September employment hits record high, but key sectors fall

October 16, 2024_ South Korea recorded its highest employment rate since statistics began in 1982 in September 2024, with 28,842,000 people employed, but the retail trade and construction sectors saw a significant decline in jobs. Despite the increase in employment in the service sector, the number of workers in the manufacturing sector fell, highlighting a contradiction in the labor market. Concerns about economic growth are intensifying, with GDP growth forecasts near 0% for the third quarter. The source of this information is 아주경제. The economic situation is further complicated by the decline in consumer confidence, which could negatively affect the economic recovery.