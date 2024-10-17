South Korea: September employment hits record high, but key sectors fall

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
October 16, 2024_ South Korea recorded its highest employment rate since statistics began in 1982 in September 2024, with 28,842,000 people employed,...

17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 16, 2024_ South Korea recorded its highest employment rate since statistics began in 1982 in September 2024, with 28,842,000 people employed, but the retail trade and construction sectors saw a significant decline in jobs. Despite the increase in employment in the service sector, the number of workers in the manufacturing sector fell, highlighting a contradiction in the labor market. Concerns about economic growth are intensifying, with GDP growth forecasts near 0% for the third quarter. The source of this information is 아주경제. The economic situation is further complicated by the decline in consumer confidence, which could negatively affect the economic recovery.

