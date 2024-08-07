South Korea: Seven Eleven launches an Italian wine promotion for the summer

07 August 2024_ Seven Eleven has announced the launch of a promotion dedicated to Italian wines, entitled 'Let's Eataly', in response to increased demand during the summer season. Among the wines on offer, stand out the 'Guido Alberto 2021', a Tuscan Super Tuscan, and the 'Lucente 2021', a high quality wine from the renowned Italian winery Luce. These wines, appreciated for their freshness and good value for money, are already enjoying success among wine enthusiasts in South Korea. The news is reported by finomy.com. The promotion also includes 20% discounts on a selection of 65 wines, making Italian wine excellence accessible to a wider audience.