Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
South Korea: Shin Woo-jung Appointed as New Attorney General

August 11, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has nominated Shin Woo-jung as the new candidate for the role of Attorney General. The decision...

August 11, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has nominated Shin Woo-jung as the new candidate for the role of Attorney General. The decision was based on the belief that Shin is qualified to ensure the protection of citizens and uphold the Constitution and the rule of law. Shin, who has held significant positions such as Prosecutor of the Seoul East Prosecutor's Office and Deputy Prosecutor General, is currently Deputy Minister of Justice. Shin's nomination was met with interest, as his professional profile suggests a strong commitment to the core functions of the Public Prosecutor's Office, as reported by 경향신문. His previous experience in the South Korean judicial system could positively influence future justice policies in the country.

