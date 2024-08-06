South Korea: Sigunié presents a luxury linen collection in collaboration with Frette

August 6, 2024_ Sigunié, the luxury hotel brand of Lotte Hotel & Resort, has announced a new bedding collection in collaboration with the prestigious Italian brand Frette. Frette, known for its centuries-old history and for being loved by European royalty and nobles, offers high-end products that include sheets, bathrobes and pajamas. The collection will be available at Sigunié Seoul's pastry salon and through Lotte Hotel's e-shop, allowing customers to experience the comfort and elegance of Italian luxury linens. The news was reported by pinpointnews.co.kr. This initiative underlines Sigunié's commitment to providing a high-quality stay experience, combining Italian design with Korean hospitality.