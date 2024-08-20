South Korea: SK Group Promotes AI at Icheon Forum 2024

August 19, 2024_ SK Group has launched the Icheon 2024 forum, which will be held from August 19 to 21, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and its corporate management strategy. At the opening, SK Telecom CEO Yoo Young-sang emphasized the importance of a world-class AI infrastructure for the future of South Korea. The forum, now in its eighth year, brings together the group's top executives, including Chairman Choi Tae-won, to discuss AI-related business opportunities. The source of this news is 아주경제. SK Group, one of South Korea's leading conglomerates, has previously announced significant investments in the AI and semiconductor sectors, highlighting its commitment to technological innovation.