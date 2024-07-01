South Korea: SK Group to invest 80 trillion won in AI and semiconductors by 2026

June 30, 2024_ SK Group, South Korea's second largest conglomerate, announced a plan to secure 80 trillion won (about $58 billion) by 2026 to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors. During a two-day strategy conference, President Chey Tae-won stressed the importance of preparing for the future by focusing on these fast-growing sectors. SK hynix, the group's chip unit, will invest 103 trillion won by 2028 to strengthen its position in the market. The decision also includes the creation of a semiconductor committee under SK's Supex Board, led by SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung. The Korea Times reports it. The group expects that these investments will have a positive impact on the national economy and increase corporate value.