South Korea: SK hynix invests in the United States for the production of advanced semiconductors

August 7, 2024_ SK hynix announced a $38.7 billion investment to build an advanced semiconductor manufacturing plant in West Lafayette, Indiana, receiving $450 million in subsidies from the US government. This plant will be dedicated to the production of HBM, a high-bandwidth memory critical to the artificial intelligence industry. Despite high labor and logistics costs in the United States, the company plans to strengthen collaborations with large local technology companies. The source of this information is 아주경제. SK hynix, one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers, aims to expand its global network and collaborate with local research institutes such as Purdue University.