South Korea: SK Hynix Starts Global Production of New 12-Layer HBM3E

September 26, 2024_ SK Hynix announced that it has started global production of its new 12-layer HBM3E product, becoming the world's first to do so. This new model offers a maximum capacity of 36GB, surpassing the previous 24GB limit of the 8-layer HBM3E model. Competition in the AI semiconductor market is intensifying, as Samsung Electronics is also set to start production of its 12-layer HBM3E. SK Hynix emphasized that the new product meets the highest standards of speed, capacity, and stability, positioning it as a leader in the AI memory market, 매일경제 reported. The company plans to ship the new chips to customers by the end of the year, continuing to consolidate its position in the semiconductor industry.