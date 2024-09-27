Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: SK Hynix Starts Global Production of New 12-Layer HBM3E

September 26, 2024_ SK Hynix announced that it has started global production of its new 12-layer HBM3E product, becoming the world's first to do so....

South Korea: SK Hynix Starts Global Production of New 12-Layer HBM3E
27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ SK Hynix announced that it has started global production of its new 12-layer HBM3E product, becoming the world's first to do so. This new model offers a maximum capacity of 36GB, surpassing the previous 24GB limit of the 8-layer HBM3E model. Competition in the AI semiconductor market is intensifying, as Samsung Electronics is also set to start production of its 12-layer HBM3E. SK Hynix emphasized that the new product meets the highest standards of speed, capacity, and stability, positioning it as a leader in the AI memory market, 매일경제 reported. The company plans to ship the new chips to customers by the end of the year, continuing to consolidate its position in the semiconductor industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
SK Hynix Starts Global the as Samsung Electronics
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza