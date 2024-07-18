South Korea: SK Innovation and SK E&S approve merger

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ SK Innovation and SK E&S approved their merger today at their respective board meetings. If the merger is approved at the shareholders meeting on August 27, the new entity will be officially established on November 1. SK Innovation is an energy company involved in oil exploration, refining and petrochemical production, while SK E&S specializes in renewable energy and clean hydrogen. The merger will create an energy giant with assets of 100 trillion won and revenue of 90 trillion won, becoming the largest in the industry in the Asia-Pacific region. 매일경제 reports it. The merger aims to strengthen competitiveness in the energy sector and respond to the challenges of the global market.

