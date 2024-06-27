Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Skater Lee Hae-in suspended for three years after sexual harassment allegations in Italy
27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ South Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in, 19, has been suspended for three years for alcohol consumption and alleged sexual harassment during training in Italy. Lee has denied the harassment allegations, saying the boy involved was her boyfriend at the time. The suspension would prevent Lee from participating in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, an event he cared about. His lawyer said they will try to prove that it was an affectionate gesture between boyfriends and will ask for leniency for the alcohol consumption. Kukinews.com reports it. The case has sparked a legal debate in South Korea, with conflicting opinions on the nature of the charges.

