South Korea: Songpa Library celebrates Italian culture with special events

1 July 2024_ The Songpa Geulmaru Library in Seoul organizes a series of international cultural events from July to October, including Italy among the protagonists. The celebrations begin with the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and South Korea, offering readings and workshops on 'The Adventures of Pinocchio' and Italian opera experiences. The initiative aims to promote understanding of different cultures through educational and interactive programs. The library will also host events dedicated to Nepal and Uruguay, enriching the cultural offering for visitors. Timesisa.com reports it. These events represent a unique opportunity for Korean citizens to get closer to Italian culture and other global traditions.