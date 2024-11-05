South Korea: South Korea abolishes capital gains tax

November 5, 2024_ South Korea has decided to abolish the capital gains tax, a measure expected by many investors. This decision has been greeted with enthusiasm by private investors and the financial sector, who hope for an improvement in the investment climate in the stock market. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung stressed the importance of considering the interests of the 15 million stock investors. The news was reported by 아주경제, highlighting how this move can help revitalize the South Korean stock market, which has recently faced significant challenges.