Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: South Korea abolishes capital gains tax

November 5, 2024_ South Korea has decided to abolish the capital gains tax, a measure expected by many investors. This decision has been greeted with...

South Korea: South Korea abolishes capital gains tax
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ South Korea has decided to abolish the capital gains tax, a measure expected by many investors. This decision has been greeted with enthusiasm by private investors and the financial sector, who hope for an improvement in the investment climate in the stock market. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung stressed the importance of considering the interests of the 15 million stock investors. The news was reported by 아주경제, highlighting how this move can help revitalize the South Korean stock market, which has recently faced significant challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
South Korean stock market investors investitore scorta
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza