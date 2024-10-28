South Korea: South Korean delegation briefs NATO on North Korean troop situation in Russia

October 28, 2024_ A South Korean delegation has briefed NATO on North Korea’s troop deployment in Russia, with indications that they may be ready to take action against Ukrainian forces. The briefing, which took place in Brussels, was attended by senior South Korean defense and intelligence officials, who confirmed that North Korea has deployed around 3,000 troops to eastern Russia. The meeting also discussed the possibility of sending a team of South Korean experts to Kiev to monitor North Korean troop activities, The Korea Times reported. The delegation was led by Hong Jang-won, Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service, and highlighted concerns about regional security amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.