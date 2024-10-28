Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: South Korean delegation briefs NATO on North Korean troop situation in Russia

October 28, 2024_ A South Korean delegation has briefed NATO on North Korea’s troop deployment in Russia, with indications that they may be ready to...

South Korea: South Korean delegation briefs NATO on North Korean troop situation in Russia
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ A South Korean delegation has briefed NATO on North Korea’s troop deployment in Russia, with indications that they may be ready to take action against Ukrainian forces. The briefing, which took place in Brussels, was attended by senior South Korean defense and intelligence officials, who confirmed that North Korea has deployed around 3,000 troops to eastern Russia. The meeting also discussed the possibility of sending a team of South Korean experts to Kiev to monitor North Korean troop activities, The Korea Times reported. The delegation was led by Hong Jang-won, Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service, and highlighted concerns about regional security amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Russia be ready NATO October 28
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza