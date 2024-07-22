South Korea: SPC Group's Italian restaurants report increased sales

22 July 2024_ SPC Group has announced that its casual Italian 'LaGrillia' and Asian 'strEAT' restaurants are enjoying great success following recent openings and renovations. LaGrillia, which offers a Tuscan-inspired atmosphere and Italian dishes, saw a 20% increase in sales compared to the previous year. The new concepts and modern interior design have attracted many customers, with particular appreciation for the artworks depicting Italian figures such as Queen Margherita and the composer Vincenzo Bellini. STREAT restaurants, specializing in Asian cuisine, also recorded a 30% increase in sales compared to the old outlets. newsis.com reports it. SPC Group will continue to innovate to meet customer needs, focusing on quality and convenience.