Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
South Korea: SSG.com launches premium 'Fox Italia' chips

August 09, 2024_ SSG.com has started selling premium chips 'Fox Italia' starting August 8, 2024, available in five flavors. These chips, originally...

South Korea: SSG.com launches premium 'Fox Italia' chips
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 09, 2024_ SSG.com has started selling premium chips 'Fox Italia' starting August 8, 2024, available in five flavors. These chips, originally from the Abruzzo region of Italy, are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, such as potatoes grown in fertile soil and sunflower oil. They are produced using a method that ensures a crunchy and firm texture, making them a high-end product recognized even in high-end restaurants such as Eataly. The news was reported by ddaily.co.kr, highlighting the importance of Italian food culture also in South Korea. The chips are available in various flavors, including truffle and balsamic vinegar, and are on promotion until August 21.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
chips patate fritte as the chips are available
