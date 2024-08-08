South Korea: Start of dialogue between government and opposition for the creation of a cooperation committee

07 August 2024_ South Korean political parties today entered into a dialogue to form a cooperation committee to deal with laws related to the welfare of citizens. Party leaders have agreed to meet confidentially tomorrow to discuss details of the collaboration, after two months of political tension. However, no agreement was reached on the practical negotiations necessary for the creation of the committee. The news was reported by 동아일보, highlighting the importance of constructive dialogue in a period of political crisis. The parties involved are the Freedom Party of Korea (conservative) and the Democratic Party of Korea (liberal), which represent the main political forces in the country.