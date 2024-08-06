South Korea: Stock markets collapse with circuit breaker activation

05 August 2024_ South Korea's stock markets suffered a significant collapse, with the Kospi and Kosdaq recording losses of more than 8%, activating the first-level circuit breaker. The Kospi closed at 2441.55 points, down 8.77% from the previous day, while the Kosdaq finished at 691.28 points, a loss of 11.30%. The activation of the circuit breaker resulted in a temporary suspension of trading for 20 minutes, a measure taken to mitigate the impact of extreme market fluctuations. The source of this news is Metro 경제. This event marks the first circuit breaker activation since March 2020, highlighting the current instability in Asian financial markets.