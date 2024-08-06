Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Stock markets collapse with circuit breaker activation

05 August 2024_ South Korea's stock markets suffered a significant collapse, with the Kospi and Kosdaq recording losses of more than 8%, activating...

South Korea: Stock markets collapse with circuit breaker activation
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ South Korea's stock markets suffered a significant collapse, with the Kospi and Kosdaq recording losses of more than 8%, activating the first-level circuit breaker. The Kospi closed at 2441.55 points, down 8.77% from the previous day, while the Kosdaq finished at 691.28 points, a loss of 11.30%. The activation of the circuit breaker resulted in a temporary suspension of trading for 20 minutes, a measure taken to mitigate the impact of extreme market fluctuations. The source of this news is Metro 경제. This event marks the first circuit breaker activation since March 2020, highlighting the current instability in Asian financial markets.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
market South Korea's stock markets suffered The activation of the circuit breaker resulted the impact of extreme market fluctuations
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza