South Korea: Strategic partnership established with Slovakia

October 1, 2024_ South Korea and Slovakia have agreed to establish a strategic partnership spanning trade, investment, energy, security and defense. During a summit in Seoul, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico signed a memorandum of understanding to promote trade and investment, supporting South Korean companies in entering the Slovakian market. The two nations also agreed to cooperate on low-carbon energy and advanced technologies, expressing common concerns over North Korea's destabilizing actions. South Korea is the first Asian country to establish a strategic partnership with Slovakia, a member of the Visegrád Group, which also includes the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary, The Korea Herald reported. This move is a significant step in strengthening relations between the two countries and addressing regional challenges.