South Korea: Strengthened nuclear cooperation between South Korea and the United States

July 12, 2024_ South Korea and the United States adopted new guidelines for nuclear deterrence on the Korean Peninsula, expanding South Korea's role in managing U.S. nuclear operations. The guidelines include information sharing, joint planning and execution of nuclear operations. This agreement was reached during a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden in Washington D.C. The document aims to strengthen the joint response to North Korea's nuclear threats. 매일경제 reports it. The agreement also includes an increase in joint exercises and the presence of US strategic assets in the region.