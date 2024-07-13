Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Strengthened nuclear cooperation between South Korea and the United States

July 12, 2024_ South Korea and the United States adopted new guidelines for nuclear deterrence on the Korean Peninsula, expanding South Korea's role...

South Korea: Strengthened nuclear cooperation between South Korea and the United States
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ South Korea and the United States adopted new guidelines for nuclear deterrence on the Korean Peninsula, expanding South Korea's role in managing U.S. nuclear operations. The guidelines include information sharing, joint planning and execution of nuclear operations. This agreement was reached during a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden in Washington D.C. The document aims to strengthen the joint response to North Korea's nuclear threats. 매일경제 reports it. The agreement also includes an increase in joint exercises and the presence of US strategic assets in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
joint planning and execution of nuclear operations società mista joint the guidelines
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza