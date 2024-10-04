South Korea: Success of the Hanbok parade in Rome for the 140th anniversary of Italian-Korean relations

October 4, 2024_ South Korean designer Lee Il-soon presented a fashion show of Hanbok, the traditional Korean dress, in Rome, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy. The event, titled 'Light, towards the light!', took place on October 2, 2024 at the Museo Nazionale Etrusco di Villa Giulia, with the participation of Korean fashion brands and local models. The fashion show highlighted the beauty and modernity of Hanbok, attracting the attention of an enthusiastic audience and industry experts. The news was reported by osen.mt.co.kr. This event represents an important cultural exchange, highlighting the appreciation for Korean fashion even in the heart of Italian tradition.