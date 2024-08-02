South Korea: Success of the 'Nice To Beef You' program for the promotion of European beef

01 August 2024_ EU BEEF ASIA's 'Nice To Beef You' program made a triumphant return to the Seoul International Food Industry Exhibition 2024, collaborating with the European associations Provacuno and Assocarni. During the event, B2B meetings were organized to connect Korean experts with representatives of the two associations, promoting high-quality beef from Europe, especially Spain and Italy. Furthermore, live cooking shows were presented with Michelin-starred chefs, who delighted the audience with typical Spanish and Italian dishes, highlighting the culinary traditions of these countries. The news is reported by ccsimin.com. The program continues to work to provide valuable information and networking opportunities in the meat industry in South Korea.