South Korea: Successful event for Pascucci with personalized granita

1 July 2024_ Pascucci, the well-known Italian coffee brand, successfully concluded the 'What's Your Color?' event. Make Your Granita!' in collaboration with the image consultancy company Hiucal. The event, held on June 28 at the Seoul National University Center, used the concept of 'personal color' to promote granita, a popular summer dessert. Participants, selected via social media, received a diagnosis of their personal color and a free matching slushie. Pascucci, who operates six 'Centro' stores in South Korea, said the event allowed customers to express their individuality through granita combinations. Newsway.co.kr reports it. Pascucci will continue to offer unique experiences to engage customers and strengthen its market presence.