Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Successful event for Pascucci with personalized granita

1 July 2024_ Pascucci, the well-known Italian coffee brand, successfully concluded the 'What's Your Color?' event. Make Your Granita!' in...

South Korea: Successful event for Pascucci with personalized granita
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

1 July 2024_ Pascucci, the well-known Italian coffee brand, successfully concluded the 'What's Your Color?' event. Make Your Granita!' in collaboration with the image consultancy company Hiucal. The event, held on June 28 at the Seoul National University Center, used the concept of 'personal color' to promote granita, a popular summer dessert. Participants, selected via social media, received a diagnosis of their personal color and a free matching slushie. Pascucci, who operates six 'Centro' stores in South Korea, said the event allowed customers to express their individuality through granita combinations. Newsway.co.kr reports it. Pascucci will continue to offer unique experiences to engage customers and strengthen its market presence.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
coffee brand personal color and event coffea
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza