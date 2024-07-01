South Korea: 'Sun of Positano' event brings Italy to Seoul

June 30, 2024_ The Hyundai department store in Seoul hosts the 'Sun of Positano' event, which celebrates the beauty of the famous Italian resort. Until the end of August, 16 stores across South Korea will recreate the atmosphere of Positano with lemon trees and yellow umbrellas. The initiative aims to offer customers a holiday experience inspired by the Amalfi coast. The event attracted numerous visitors eager to take souvenir photos. Sedaily.com reports it. Hyundai Department Store is one of the leading retailers in South Korea, known for its innovative and high-quality initiatives.