Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
South Korea: Super cycle begins in semiconductor market

August 12, 2024_ The semiconductor market in South Korea has entered a super cycle, supported by the growing demand for cloud computing and the...

South Korea: Super cycle begins in semiconductor market
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ The semiconductor market in South Korea has entered a super cycle, supported by the growing demand for cloud computing and the development of artificial intelligence. The DXI, the semiconductor price index, has shown a significant recovery, rising from 18,000 to 30,000 points. Supreme Electronics and TrendForce expect DRAM and NAND flash revenues to increase by 75% and 77%, respectively, in 2024. Major companies in the industry, such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, are investing in new production lines to meet this growing demand, as reported by metro 경제. The market growth is also fueled by the evolution of DRAM products and the recovery of demand in servers, with a particular focus on new memory standards such as HBM and LPDDR5.

