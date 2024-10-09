Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Supply Chain Partnership Agreement With Singapore

October 08, 2024_ South Korea and Singapore have signed a partnership agreement to enhance cooperation in supply chains of strategic goods in the bio...

South Korea: Supply Chain Partnership Agreement With Singapore
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 08, 2024_ South Korea and Singapore have signed a partnership agreement to enhance cooperation in supply chains of strategic goods in the bio and energy sectors. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official visit to Singapore, announced the agreement after talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation in response to global economic uncertainties. The agreement includes sharing supply chain crisis response systems and timely communication in the event of disruptions, The Korea Herald reported. The leaders also agreed to upgrade their relations to a strategic partnership on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
agreement includes sharing supply chain partnership agreement partnership agreement
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza