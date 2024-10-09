South Korea: Supply Chain Partnership Agreement With Singapore

October 08, 2024_ South Korea and Singapore have signed a partnership agreement to enhance cooperation in supply chains of strategic goods in the bio and energy sectors. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official visit to Singapore, announced the agreement after talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation in response to global economic uncertainties. The agreement includes sharing supply chain crisis response systems and timely communication in the event of disruptions, The Korea Herald reported. The leaders also agreed to upgrade their relations to a strategic partnership on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.