September 18, 2024_ The opposition party, Jo Kuk's Innovation Party, is gaining ground in South Korea, with significant support in the Gwangju region. Recent polls show that the party won 47.72% of the vote in the last election, surpassing the ruling People's Force Party, which only won 5.77%. Growing dissatisfaction with President Yoon Suk-yeol, with an approval rating of 15%, has fueled support for the opposition. The current political situation reflects a significant shift in the South Korean electoral landscape, with citizens expressing a strong desire for change. The news is reported by donga.com. The local elections in October could further influence the political direction of the country, with citizens in Gwangju showing increasing interest in political alternatives.