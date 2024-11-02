South Korea: Support for President Yoon Suk-yeol plummets below 20%

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
02 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
November 1, 2024_ A recent poll revealed that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating has fallen below 20%, marking a significant decline in popular support. The reasons for this decline have been analyzed, highlighting citizens’ concerns about economic management and government policies. President Yoon, who has been in office since May 2022, has faced growing criticism for his response to social and political issues. The current situation reflects a climate of dissatisfaction among the population, as reported by 매일경제. This shift in polls could influence future policy decisions and strategies of the South Korean government, amid growing public pressure.

