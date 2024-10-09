South Korea: Supreme Court Convicts Prosecutor of Violating Bribery Law

October 8, 2024_ South Korea's Supreme Court has found a current prosecutor guilty of receiving bribes during a meeting at a nightclub. The central issue was whether the amount received exceeded the 1 million won limit set by the bribe law. The court overturned previous acquittals, saying the cost per participant likely exceeded the legal limit. The source of this news is 한겨레. The court's decision could lead to disciplinary sanctions for the prosecutors involved, while the Ministry of Justice has suspended disciplinary proceedings until the criminal trial is concluded.