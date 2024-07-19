Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Supreme Court recognizes same-sex partners' rights to health insurance

July 18, 2024_ South Korea's Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex partners in de facto unions can be registered as dependents on health insurance....

19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ South Korea's Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex partners in de facto unions can be registered as dependents on health insurance. This is the first time that the Supreme Court partially recognizes the legal rights of same-sex couples, which are not recognized by the civil code. The decision was made in So Seong-uk's case against the National Health Insurance Service, which had denied registering So's partner, Kim Yong-min, as an employee. The Court declared that excluding same-sex partners is discrimination based on sexual orientation, violating human dignity and equality rights. 경향신문 reported the news. This ruling represents a significant step towards recognizing the rights of same-sex couples in South Korea.

