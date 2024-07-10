Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Tensions in the conservative party during the election campaign

South Korea: Tensions in the conservative party during the election campaign
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
9 July 2024_ The electoral campaign of the conservative South Korean party, the People's Power Party, has come to life with the first television debate and a joint meeting of the candidates in Gwangju. However, the campaign was marred by internal controversy, particularly over a controversial text exchange between First Lady Kim Keon-hee and some party members. Shin Ji-ho, a former party member and current campaign manager of Han Dong-hoon, expressed concern about the negative impact of these controversies on the campaign. According to Shin, these controversies could damage the party's image and favor the opposition. 경향신문 reports it. The situation has raised doubts about the party's ability to maintain unity and discipline during the election period.

in Evidenza