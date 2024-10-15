South Korea: Tensions rise in ruling party over first lady controversy

October 14, 2024_ South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) is facing growing internal conflict over controversies involving first lady Kim Keon Hee. PPP leader Han Dong-hoon has called for the removal of some of Kim's aides, accusing them of interfering in state affairs beyond their purview. Han's remarks have widened the divide between pro-Yoon and pro-Han factions within the party, as public opinion has become increasingly critical of Yoon Suk Yeol's administration. The source of this information is The Korea Times. The controversies also include allegations of stock manipulation and the first lady's acceptance of luxury goods, further complicating the country's political situation.