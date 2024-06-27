South Korea: The color 'Baby Blue' dominates spring-summer fashion, success for the Italian brand forte_forte

25 June 2024_ The color 'Baby Blue' has conquered spring-summer 2024 fashion, emerging as one of the most loved shades. This delicate blue, associated with children's toys, has seen a notable increase in sales for several luxury brands. In particular, the Italian brand forte_forte recorded a 200% increase in sales for its 'Baby Blue' items between February and May. The versatility of the color, suitable for both elegant and casual looks, has contributed to its success. This is reported by smedaily.co.kr. The popularity of 'Baby Blue' was also evident in silk and cotton garments, ideal for the summer season and holidays.